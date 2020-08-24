When it comes to buying a house, Irondequoit is the hot market

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija August 24, 2020 0

For nearly a half century, three generations of the Walther family have trumpeted the virtues of owning a home in Irondequoit. A whole lot of people now agree. Only two ZIP codes in the country are hotter than 14617, which encompasses a large portion of the town of Irondequoit. The No. 3 ranking was part of realtor.com's Top 10 ZIP Codes ...

