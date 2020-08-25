Legal assistance offered for renters

Don't Miss
Alliance aims to even the field in eviction proceedings

By: Bennett Loudon August 25, 2020 0

The Justice for All coalition on Tuesday announced a plan to provide free legal assistance to all low-income tenants facing eviction in Monroe County. Under the new initiative, volunteer lawyers from the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, Legal Assistance of Western New York, the Rochester Black Bar Association, and Volunteer Legal Services Project (VLSP) of Monroe ...

