Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 13, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 13, 2020 | 59 NOT PROVIDED QUALITY SERVICES AND PRODUCTS LLC to STEGER, ANNE E et al Property Address: 77 ASBURY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12376 Page: 0601 Tax Account: 121.82-2-36.01 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BUCHOLZ, MARK KINGSBURY et al to BURNS, KAYLEEN et ano Property Address: 306 MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo