Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 7, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 7, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BROWN, IESHA M 27 TRENAMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: RASMUSSEN, DAVID LEE Amount: $6,171.80 D’AMBROSIO, LAWRENCE et ano 663 SACANDAGA ROAD, FORT JOHNSON NY 12070 Favor: ALLIANCE DOOR & HARDWARE, INC Attorney: SCHUM, DANIEL G Amount: $19,029.00 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT CLINKSCALES, DERRICK Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo