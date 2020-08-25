Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed  Recorded July 7, 2020 LIEN RELEASE CALABRESE, NICOLA Favor: USA/IRS 127 HALE HAVEN DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468 FALBO-ROIDES, GINA Favor: USA/IRS 6 FERNLY PARK, FAIRPORT NY 14450 GUSHUE, MICHAEL G Favor: USA/IRS 3660 MONROE AVENUE APARTMENT 48, PITTSFORD NY 14534 JACKSON, KIESHA Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT WILSON, HENRY JR Favor: USA/IRS 184 BERGEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

