Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 8, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed  Recorded July 8, 2020 LIEN RELEASE DIMARTINO, KEVIN M Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 46 WEST BEND DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 WEBB, NICHOLAS J Favor: LINDEN EAST CONDOMINIUM 11 MILRACE DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 LIEN SATISFIED ROCGRP1 LLC Favor: GALLAGHER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC

