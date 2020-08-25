Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded

August 25, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 13, 2020 | 83 NOT PROVIDED JACKSON, AJOUA N Property Address: 205 SIMPSON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MIDFIRST BANK Amount: $12,785.87 RIVERVIEW ROCHESTER LLC Property Address: 44 EXCHANGE BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CORNERSTONE COLLATERAL CORP Amount: $1,400,000.00 VINK, MICHAEL D & ZAKOFSKY-VINK, ANDREA B Property Address: 3 ASHVIEW DRIVE, CHILI NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $188,000.00 WEAVER, ...

