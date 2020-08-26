Fourth Department – Dangerous dog: Town of Ogden v. Lavilla

Don't Miss
New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dangerous dog Euthanasia – Aggravating circumstances Town of Ogden v. Lavilla CA 19-02157 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The respondent appealed from a court order that directed the euthanasia of the respondent’s dog. The respondent argues that the court misapprehended and misapplied Agriculture and Markets Law 123. Ruling: The Appellate Division ...

