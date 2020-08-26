Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 14, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 14, 2020 | 72 NOT PROVIDED SALVATION ARMY et ano to 535 RIDGE LLC Property Address: 535 EAST RIDGE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12377 Page: 0510 Tax Account: 091.10-1-8 Full Sale Price: $305,000.00 14445 CARBONI, JASON to BUCHSBAUM, GUNHILDE et al Property Address: 220 WEST SPRUCE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12378 Page: 0008 Tax ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo