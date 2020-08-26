Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 9, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 9, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT LINDSAY, PRISCILLA N 246 ELECTRIC AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: RASMUSSEN, DAVID LEE Amount: $3,627.97 MEALING, KIERRA C 1128 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14919 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: RASMUSSEN, DAVID LEE Amount: $5,137.05 ROBINSON, JANET M. 4 PRICE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: ...

