Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 14, 2020 | 110 NOT PROVIDED 235 YORK BAY TRAIL LLC Property Address: 235 YORK TRAIL, HENRIETTA NY Lender: ALDEN STATE BANK Amount: $239,000.00 NAPOLITANO, MARCIA B Property Address: 3693 RUSH  ROAD, MENDON NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $37,131.20 14420 FLANDERS, JESSICA KAE & KALPIN, JESSICA K Property Address: 72 BEV LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: GENESEE ...

