News

New technology from M&T improves efficiency for attorneys’ trust account management

By: Velvet Spicer August 26, 2020 0

M&T Bank Corp. has introduced a new financial technology solution to help attorneys manage their trust accounts. Nota was built primarily for small law firms and solo attorneys to help simplify trust account management, making it seamless and efficient for lawyers to adhere to accounting requirements by using information directly from their bank accounts. “Nota is transforming ...

