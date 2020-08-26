Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time attorney judge: Opinion 20-48

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time attorney judge Criminal matters – District attorney’s office. Opinion 20-48 Background: The inquiring part-time lawyer judge asks if he may continue to handle criminal and traffic matters as an attorney in the same county, given that the prosecutors in those cases may also appear in his court. Opinion: The Committee concluded ...

