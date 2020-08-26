Don't Miss
Home / News / Police sued for shooting dog

Police sued for shooting dog

Shooting recorded on body-worn camera

By: Bennett Loudon August 26, 2020 0

A Rochester resident has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Rochester and two Rochester police officers for shooting her dog. The plaintiff, Marianne Anniszkiewicz, claims that officer Brian Cala and Sgt. Jennifer Trenton entered the fenced-in yard of her Belknap Street home about 5 p.m. on June 10, 2018 without a warrant and without ...

