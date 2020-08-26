Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Guilty plea: USA v. Dussard

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Guilty plea Plain error – Hobbs Act conspiracy and predicate offense USA v. Dussard 18-804 Judges Kearse, Jacobs, and Cabranes Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics conspiracy. He was sentenced to two years in prison ...

