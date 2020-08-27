Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 17, 2020 | 78 NOT PROVIDED LOWDEN, G LUCILLE to BLACKLER, KEITH A Property Address: Liber: 12378 Page: 0231 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $125,000.00 14420 CLASQUIN, FREDERICK H to WESTURN, JODI Property Address: 329 WILLOWBROOKE DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12378 Page: 0308 Tax Account: 068.11-8-13 Full Sale Price: $102,000.00 14428 FABER BUILDERS INC to ZWEIBEL, INA K Property ...

