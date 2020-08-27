Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 10, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 10 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CARRUBBA, GEORGANN M 3 GRAHAM STREET APARTMENT 2, BATAVIA NY 14020 Favor: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Attorney: GROSCHADL, PAUL STEPHEN Amount: $57,847.82 JACKLING, WILLIAM T. 11 OLD BROOK TRAIL, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 Favor: FORSYTH, HOWE, O’DWYER, KALB & MURPHY, P.C. Attorney: JACKLING, WILLIAM T Amount: $8,002.98 MAASS, MARSHA DEE et ano 4786 ...

