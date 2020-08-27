Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 13, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded July 13, 2020 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT BOOK, FELECIA J 407 BEAVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $895.00 SMITH, CANDICE 2091 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: SOLIS, DEANETTE Amount: $325.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BATES, ADEWOLE R 21 WYAND CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: SUPPORT COLLECTION UNIT et ano Amount: $4,326.64 BROWN, RICHARD J 18 ...

