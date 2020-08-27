Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 17, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 17, 2020 | 128 NOT PROVIDED CLINTON AVE JEWELRY LLC & CLINTON AVE JEWELRY LLC Property Address: 985-997 CLINTON AVENUE NORTH, ROCHESTER NY Lender: AGOSTINELLI, DONALD Amount: $300,000.00 GUILLEN, ORLANDO E Property Address: 602-606 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $75,000.00 LRC ASSOCIATES INC Property Address: 1465-1475 HUDSON AVENUE, ...

