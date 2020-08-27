Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Real Estate Law: Building boon: 485-b program offers property developers valuable benefits

Real Estate Law: Building boon: 485-b program offers property developers valuable benefits

By: Special to The Daily Record Kelly A. Pronti August 27, 2020 0

Commercial real estate development is an uphill challenge. From property acquisition and development through the approval and construction processes, the path to completion is laden with significant costs before a prospective tenant ever walks through the door. At the same time, the improvements a developer makes to the property will increase the assessed value and, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo