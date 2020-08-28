Don't Miss
Cuomo: Colleges in New York must go remote when cases surge

By: The Associated Press August 28, 2020 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — With coronavirus cases cropping up at colleges nationwide, New York will require schools to switch to remote learning for two weeks when cases surge, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. Cuomo said he expects campus-based clusters now that many schools have welcomed students back for the fall semester. He mentioned "troubling reports" of ...

