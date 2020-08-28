Don't Miss
Defendant not informed of possible deportation

Appeals court reserves decision

By: Bennett Loudon August 28, 2020 0

A state appeals court has reserved decision in a case in which the defendant claims he wasn’t properly informed that a guilty plea could lead to deportation. In March 2017, defendant Mohamed Jumale pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree burglary before state Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns. In a decision released Aug. 20, the Appellate Division of ...

