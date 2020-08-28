Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 28, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 18, 2020 | 76 NOT PROVIDED OSHEA, KEVIN T et al to SEIDEL, AUSTEN et ano Property Address: Liber: 12378 Page: 0437 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $7,000.00 14428 AYERS, CHRISTOPHER to AYERS, CHRISTOPHER et ano Property Address: 3303 WASHINGTON STREET, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12379 Page: 0265 Tax Account: 143.01-1-9 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 BEECHER, CATHY D ...

