Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 14, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 28, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing business as Recorded July 14, 2020 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED SYMBIONT CONSTRUCTION INC 5201 N 124TH STREET, BUTLER WI 53007 - - NELSON, TIMOTHY 5201 N 124TH STREET, BUTLER WI 53007 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE JENNIFER PETRILLO INTERIORS 355 BELMORE WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED FIGUEROA, JERICA ASHLEY & FIGUEROA, JOHNNIE JR 35 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo