Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 15, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 28, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing business as Recorded July 15, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ESSENTIAL TOUCH 39 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 LUTZ, HELEN B 96 MELWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE BOUNCE WITH ME 52 MIDVALE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED HARPER, RICHARD JR 52 MIDVALE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - COLEMAN, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo