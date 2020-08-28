Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 18, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 28, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 18, 2020 | 105 NOT PROVIDED 4358 CULVER ROAD INC & 4358 CULVER ROAD INC Property Address: 4358 CULVER ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $12,072.54 47 TROUP & ASSOCIATES INC Property Address: 47 TROUP STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $334,877.82 DOMENICO, DAVID R Property ...

