Katherine Dibble | Lipsitz & Ponterio LLC

Lipsitz & Ponterio LLC announces that Katherine Dibble has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Dibble will focus her practice on the representation of injured workers and their families in front of the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board. Dibble received her undergraduate degree from Binghamton University and her J.D. from the University at Buffalo School of Law. Before joining Lipsitz & Ponterio, Dibble spent six years representing employers and insurance carriers in civil litigation, including Workers’ Compensation cases. She also spent time working for a non-profit, representing low income individuals with various housing matters.

