Gross Shuman announces that Matt Chandler has been named director of marketing and business development. In this role, Chandler is charged with overseeing all aspects of marketing, public relations and business development for the Buffalo-based law firm. Chandler brings more than two decades of experience in both journalism and marketing to his new role. He is a graduate of SUNY Buffalo State with a B.A. in communications.

