Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 19, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 19, 2020 68 NOT PROVIDED CENTANNI, JOSEPH L et al to TERWILLIGER, KIMBERLY A Property Address: Liber: 12379 Page: 0609 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $141,500.00 GENESEE LAND TRUST INC to PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Property Address: Liber: 12379 Page: 0316 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 TWEET, ARTHUR G to WBGL LLC Property Address: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo