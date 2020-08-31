Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded July 14, 2020 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT COLUMBUS, STEPHANIE M 126 GOODBURLET ROAD, HENRIETTA NY 14467 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 KNORR, JAMES P 12 BLUEBERRY CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BOST, JASON 1614 SUNNY LANE, ALBANY NY 31707 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 BOUDREAU, BRADLY 33 HOLCOMB STREET, ...

