Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 19, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 19, 2020 137 NOT PROVIDED SMITH, NOEL G JR Property Address: 266 WOODSIDE PLACE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $132,990.00 USUKI, KENNETH Y Property Address: 10 PHILA STREET, MENDON NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $130,850.00 14420 HUNTER, ANGELA T & HUNTER, CHRISTOPHER J Property Address: 11 HAVENWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo