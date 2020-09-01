Don't Miss
False arrest lawsuit dismissed

Statute of limitations expired

By: Bennett Loudon September 1, 2020 0

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed he was falsely arrested by Rochester Police officers in 2011. The plaintiff, Tyquan Johnson, 26, has been in state prison since April 2017 serving a sentence of up to 15 years for second-degree burglary. In April, Johnson, filed a pro-se complaint against the city ...

