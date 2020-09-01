Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Criminally negligent homicide: People v. Colon

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminally negligent homicide Suppression – Miranda – Harmless error People v. Colon KA 18-00586 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon. The defendant had testified that he stabbed the unarmed victim multiple times with a knife, ...

