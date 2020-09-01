Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 14, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded July 14, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT FETTERLY, STEVEN E Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE FIGGINS, CHRISTOPHER D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE FINGLAND, GEORGE W JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE FLORENCE, DARRON Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE FORTE, DALTON Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE FOWLKS, NADALE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE FRANKLIN, CARL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE FULTON, JAMES E ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo