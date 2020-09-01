Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Oil Pollution Act: Power-transmission cable Power Authority of the state of New York v. M/V Ellen S. Bouchard

Second Circuit – Oil Pollution Act: Power-transmission cable Power Authority of the state of New York v. M/V Ellen S. Bouchard

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Oil Pollution Act Facility – Power-transmission cable Power Authority of the state of New York  v. M/V Ellen S. Bouchard 19-1140-cv Judges Livingston, Lohier, and Nardini Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendants, two vessels and their corporate owners, on the plaintiff’s claims brought under the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo