Second Circuit – Order of removal: Hassoun v. Searls

Second Circuit – Order of removal: Hassoun v. Searls

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Order of removal Stay pending appeal – National security – Standard of review – Irreparable harm Hassoun v. Searls 20-2056-cv Judges Cabranes, Sullivan, and Menashi Background: The government moved to stay the release of Adham Amin Hassoun pending its appeal of the order granting his release. The district had held that the ...

