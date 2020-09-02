Boy Scouts launch ads on how abuse victims can seek money

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press DAVID CRARY September 2, 2020 0

NEW YORK — Under the supervision of a bankruptcy judge, the Boy Scouts of America has launched a nationwide advertising campaign to notify victims of decades-old sex abuse by Scout leaders that they have until Nov. 16 to seek compensation from a proposed fund. Law firms say they have already signed up thousands of clients to ...

