Home / News / Court of Appeals reverses Fourth Department

Court of Appeals reverses Fourth Department

Judge Garcia dissents

By: Bennett Loudon September 2, 2020 0

In a split decision of its own, the state's highest court has reversed a split decision from the Fourth Department that had ruled a traffic stop was legal and affirmed the resulting weapon and drug convictions. In March 2019, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, upheld the convictions that resulted from the traffic ...

