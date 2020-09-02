Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 15, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded July 15, 2020 FAMILY COURT JUDGMENT, FAMILY COURT REYNOLDS, TIMOTHY S Favor: KOZAK, ROKSOLANA Attorney: KOROTKIN, ALEXANDER ESQ Amount: $6,079.64 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BUSSEY, MYRON Favor: MID-TOWN ATHLETIC CLUB LLC Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $2,099.00 GERALD, PATRICIA et ano Favor: AQUINAS INSTITUTE OF ROCHESTER Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $979.24 GILMORE, KATHERINE M 1429 MANITOU ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ Amount: $947.70 HUIE, ...

