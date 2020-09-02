Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Aug. 21, 2020

September 2, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 21, 2020 73 NOT PROVIDED COUNTY OF MONTOE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY & ZWEIGLES INC Property Address: Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $1,860,000.00 KING STREET STORAGE LP Property Address: 48 KING STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: S & T BANK Amount: $5,456,000.00 14450 HARE, THOMAS E & SAK, JACQUELINE M Property Address: 37 BRENTWOOD LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: ...

