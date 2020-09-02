Don't Miss
Home / News / More charges brought in college admissions bribery scandal

More charges brought in college admissions bribery scandal

By: The Associated Press MARK PRATT September 2, 2020 0

BOSTON — Another wealthy parent was charged Wednesday with trying to bribe his child's way into an elite university as a fake athletic recruit, a day after two former college coaches caught up in the nationwide admissions bribery scandal were hit with additional charges. Amin Khoury, 54, of Palm Beach, Florida, and Mashpee, Massachusetts, in May ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo