Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 20-54

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 20-54

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Employment as security manager – Jurisdiction Opinion 20-54 Background: A part-time judge asked if he may serve as a security manager for a local racetrack, outside his court’s jurisdiction. The judge would supervise the track’s security officers and, if necessary, interact with local police to link law enforcement with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo