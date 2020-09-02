Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Huberfeld

Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Huberfeld

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Uncharged crime – Restitution – Victim United States v. Huberfeld 19-436(L) Judges Pooler, Lynch, and Menashi Background: The defendants appealed from his conviction of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Ruling: The Second Circuit vacated in part and reversed in part. The court held that it was in error to apply the commercial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo