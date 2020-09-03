Don't Miss
Home / News / Attorneys argue Trump’s exclusion order for count is illegal

Attorneys argue Trump’s exclusion order for count is illegal

By: The Associated Press MIKE SCHNEIDER September 3, 2020 0

ORLANDO, Fla. — Any effort to extend the 2020 census beyond the end of September would be costly and burden the agency that runs it, government attorneys said in response to cities and civil rights groups who want another month to ensure that minority communities aren't undercounted. The U.S. Census Bureau already has taken steps to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo