Fourth Department – Promoting prison contraband: People v. Cox

September 3, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Promoting prison contraband Sufficiency of evidence – Knowing possession People v. Cox KA 18-00288 Appealed from Wyoming County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of promoting prison contraband. He argues that the evidence was legally insufficient to establish that he knowingly possessed the contraband in question. Ruling: The Appellate Division ...

