Don't Miss
Home / News / Hurlbut files lawsuit against DOH, Commissioner of Health

Hurlbut files lawsuit against DOH, Commissioner of Health

Suit claims DOH’s guidance regarding nursing homes, admissions jeopardizes residents

By: Velvet Spicer September 3, 2020 0

A Brighton nursing home has struck back against allegations it violated a law concerning a requirement that nursing homes isolate residents when a home’s infection control program determines that isolation is needed to prevent the spread of infection. The Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC last week filed suit in Monroe County Supreme Court on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo