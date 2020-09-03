Local law firms boast Forty Under 40 winners

Six members of Rochester-area law firms have been selected as Forty Under 40 winners by the Rochester Business Journal.

Ashley E. Champion of Nixon Peabody LLP; Katrina Connelly of Faraci Lange, LLP; Peter Gregory of McConville, Considine, Cooman & Morin, P.C.; Nicole Ladner of Littler Mendelson P.C.; Anne M. McGinnis of Harris Beach PLLC; and Molly Shepard of Bond Schoeneck & King, PLLC were among the 40 winners announced this week.

The honorees are men and women, under the age of 40, who have achieved professional success and who have also made significant civic contributions to the community. A panel of judges consisting of previous winners from various professions helped select the Forty Under 40 honorees. In choosing the winners, judges look for candidates who excel both professionally and who are actively involved in and giving back to the community.

“This year’s Forty Under 40 class faces challenges different from those honored previously. They are finding ways to innovate in all areas, from how to lead and grow their businesses to creating opportunities for others,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of the Rochester Business Journal. “In addition, they are doing more than their share to make Rochester a better place to live and work while still growing their careers. The Rochester Business Journal congratulates this year’s Forty Under 40 honorees.”

The Forty Under 40 awards will be presented during a virtual ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 during which winners will be celebrated through video storytelling. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the program with their congratulations and cheers using social media platforms from their homes or offices. The event hashtag is #RBJEvents.

Winners will also be profiled in a magazine that will be inserted into the Nov. 13 issue of the Rochester Business Journal and will be available online at rbj.net.

For the full list of winners or to purchase tickets, go to rbj.net/events/forty-under-40/.