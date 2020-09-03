Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 24, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Aug. 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 24, 2020 88 NOT PROVIDED DEFELICE, VINCENT A to DEFELICE, DONNA E et ano Property Address: 60 WEST AVENUE, CLARKSON NY Liber: 12381 Page: 0095 Tax Account: 068.02-1-11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 KUCIL, JANICE to KUCIL, JANICE et ano Property Address: 6925 CHILI  CENTER ROAD, RIGA NY Liber: 12381 Page: 0445 Tax Account: na Full Sale ...

