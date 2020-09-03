Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 15-16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded July 15, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT TORRES, FRANCISCO Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TORRES, JOSE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TOWNSEND, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TOWNSEND, WILEY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TRAMMELL, JAMES et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TRAVIS, RICHARD Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE TRAVIS, RICHARD Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE VALLE, EDWARD Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION ...

