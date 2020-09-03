Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 16, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 16, 2020 LIEN RELEASE GRAY, SHIRLEY Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES 420 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 MARTIN, DARREN D Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 16 JEANMOOR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MARTIN, DARREN D Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 16 JEANMOOR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT Favor: GUSTKE, JONATHAN MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo